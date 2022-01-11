76,821 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

