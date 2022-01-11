$8.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce earnings of $8.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.27 and the lowest is $5.25. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,349.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

MRNA stock opened at $233.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Moderna by 13.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

