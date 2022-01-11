$954.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $954.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $988.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $920.70 million. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

