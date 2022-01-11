Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Shares Up 3.5%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) shares traded up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.40. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AALBF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aalberts in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

