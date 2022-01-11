AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

