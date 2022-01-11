Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by 60.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

