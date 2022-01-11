Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE ANF opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.