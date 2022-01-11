Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $33.64. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 38,367 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.