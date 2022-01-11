Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

ANF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

