Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Raised to $292.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $306.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.70. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

