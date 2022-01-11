Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report $195.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.10 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $74.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $738.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $126,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

