Accenture plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $373.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.