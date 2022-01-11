ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.20.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

