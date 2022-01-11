Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

