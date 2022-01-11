Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE AGRO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,021. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

