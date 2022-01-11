Adshares 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.36 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $53.54 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00005888 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00164685 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,516 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

