Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $234.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.83. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

