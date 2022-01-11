Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.