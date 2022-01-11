Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 327 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $486.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

