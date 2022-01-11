Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $168.77 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

