Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.