Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 26,456 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,456 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 43.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 46.3% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 304,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $37.53.

