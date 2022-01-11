Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.