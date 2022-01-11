Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 105.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 200.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

