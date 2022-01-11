Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 859.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 459,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,178,000 after acquiring an additional 346,407 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 933.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 71,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $685 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

