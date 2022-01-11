Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 50,809 shares during the period.

DFAI opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

