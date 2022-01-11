Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,984 shares of company stock valued at $420,350,287. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,771.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,916.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2,814.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.