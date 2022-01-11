Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 192,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 111,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

