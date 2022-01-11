Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 53,550 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 202.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $101,184,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,375,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $15,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $12,043,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

