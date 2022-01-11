Advisory Services Network LLC Has $527,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 8,186.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 37,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

