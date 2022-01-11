Advisory Services Network LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.95 and its 200-day moving average is $222.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.70.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

