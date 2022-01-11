Advisory Services Network LLC Has $552,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $331.71 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.59 and its 200 day moving average is $396.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

