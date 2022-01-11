Advisory Services Network LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after buying an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $137.35.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

