Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKS stock opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.