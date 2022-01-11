Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

