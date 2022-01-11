Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 12,777 IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IDT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IDT by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in IDT by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.10.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

