Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 316 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $322.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.72 and its 200 day moving average is $344.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

