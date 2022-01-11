AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AFC Gamma Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, structure, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

AFCG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 7,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.