Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $58.40 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $58.40 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,126.56 or 0.99781413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00365482 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.00444045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00130733 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,427,615 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

