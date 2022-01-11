Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.36 ($3.82).

AF stock opened at €4.29 ($4.88) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.07 and a 200 day moving average of €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

