Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Trading 12.2% Higher

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) traded up 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 2,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 129,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

