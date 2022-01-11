Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Increased to €120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.