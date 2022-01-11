Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

