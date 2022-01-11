Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 59,866 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $24,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $142,916,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,010 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,582,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,732,000.

KWEB stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

