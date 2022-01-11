Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 1,188,477 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 2.48% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $386,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average of $163.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

