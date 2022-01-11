Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,323,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,363. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,168,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.