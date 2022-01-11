Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,559,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,962. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.