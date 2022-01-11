Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,559,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.