Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386,170 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

AQN stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

