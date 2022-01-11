Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2022 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

1/4/2022 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/27/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/6/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 18,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,137. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

