Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allstate’s acquisitions and growth in the emerging businesses are evident from consistently higher premiums written over the years. The divestiture of Allstate Life Insurance Company will aid in streamlining its business and allow it to focus on high growth areas. Top line has improved over the years on the back of its broad product suite. Pricing discipline is also a positive. Its thriving service business provides a diversified revenue stream. The company’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to drive its margins in the days ahead. Sufficient cash generation abilities bode well for the company. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, the company is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. The company's high debt level leads to increased interest expense.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.23. Allstate has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

